NHI hearings set to come to an end soon









Parliament Committee on Health public hearings on the National Insurance (NHI) Bill in Khayelitsha, Cape Town. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency Cape Town - The public hearings into the National Health Insurance are reaching the last leg, with more work to be dealt with later. The NHI is expected to receive some funding when the budget is tabled later this month. There has already been some work done in pilot sites in various provinces. But opposition parties have said the pilot sites have not done much and alleged that it was not effective. They have failed to deliver services, said the parties.

Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, pictured, has said the NHI would uplift many people in need of quality health care.

One of the tasks of the government would be to refurbish infrastructure in preparation for the implementation of universal health coverage.

There will be money set aside for infrastructure upgrade.

South Africa has received backing from some of the countries which are using universal health coverage.

But the cost of NHI has remained a sticking point, with opposition parties saying that it would run into tens of billions of rand.

The government has said the actual cost has not yet been determined.

The public has attended a number of hearings in various provinces.

The law has not yet been finalised, but government has said it would consider the comments made in the hearings when finalising the law.