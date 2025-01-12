Nkandla road accident: two more victims succumb to injuries

Two more people involved in the Nkandla crash last month have succumbed to their injuries in hospital bringing the death toll to 10. Nkandla Local Municipality acting mayor councillor Nonhlanhla Nzuza sympathised with the community, families, relatives and friends who lost loved ones following the road accident that took place in Mandaba at the end of December.

“We had hoped those hospitalised would recover but this week we are facing a difficult time as two more members of the community have died,” Nzuza said. “The death of a man in ward 1 and a woman in ward 6 struck a chord, as we hoped that they would recover in hospital. “We ask God to be with their families in this difficult time and the whole community will strengthen the families that have lost loved ones,” Nzuza said.

Last year, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport and Human Settlements MEC Siboniso Duma said eight members of the same family died after a taxi overturned and rolled down a bank after being knocked by another taxi. The victims were travelling to a wedding. Eight women died: Dudu Majola, 54, Ntombifuthi Majola, 51, Nokubonga Majola, 31, Colile Khanyile, 51, Busisiwe Khanyile, 49, Slindile Khanyile, 34, Nomfundo Khanyile, 30, and Mbali Biyela, 30.

The department offered to take care of funeral services and ensure a dignified funeral and to link the Road Accident Fund to the families regarding compensation for loss of income. Meanwhile, earlier this week, the department said three more people from the Ndwedwe bus crash succumbed to their injuries. “In P100 in Ndwedwe yesterday (last Sunday) there was another bus accident that resulted in the death of one person. We’ve just received another report that three other passengers that were involved in that accident have died,” said Transport and Human Settlements MEC spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya.