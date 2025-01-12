Nkanini residents face week-long power outage after Eskom contractors targeted

Nkanini residents will be without electricity for the week ahead after Eskom had to withdraw its services from the area due to two separate criminal incidents that occurred on Friday. Eskom announced that it had suspended operations in Nkanini, Khayelitsha after two separate incidents on Friday afternoon in which Eskom contractors were robbed at gunpoint, with one also being hijacked.

Eskom said the result is that this will unfortunately delay electricity restoration efforts with affected customers. “Eskom senior management and its internal security services will engage the South African Police Service (SAPS) and local community leadership, regarding the incident and find solutions to ensure the safety of staff before services may resume. The incidents were reported to the Harare and Makhaza SAPS.” SAPS spokesperson FC Van Wyk said police are investigating both incidents. The first was a carjacking which occurred at Walter Sisulu Street, Makhaza at 2pm.

“According to reports a 39-year-old contractor and his co-worker were hijacked at gun point by five unidentified males. A white Nissan NP200 with all tools and equipment (rental vehicle) were taken,” Van Wyk said. “The vehicle was later recovered in Gximfiza Crescent, Makhaza and taken to Bellville and booked in as exhibit for further processing.” Van Wyk said investigations continue with no arrests as yet.

“Harare police registered a robbery with a firearm case for investigation. According to reports the 32-year-old complainant was working in Ntlazane Road at about 1.40pm when an unidentified male came and pointed a firearm at him. The suspect then took the tool box and his cellular telephone and ran away.” Ward councillor Ayanda Tetani said that residents had been without electricity for almost a week before Eskom had made efforts to fix the issue, but due to the criminal attacks, this will leave already frustrated residents without electricity for another week. “When you report a fault to Eskom, it takes two-to-five days for them to come to your house. Can you imagine for those who had their faults since Monday, who don't have electricity, and now we are on another Sunday? The frustration is high.”

Tetani said that Eskom informed him that from Monday to Friday their schedule is fully booked and that they will only be able to have a meeting the following week. “So from this week to next week people won’t have electricity because we need to first have a meeting with Eskom.” Eskom has also called communities to unite in opposing crime and to step forward in reporting any unlawful actions targeting Eskom staff, its contractors and its infrastructure.

“The safety of employees and contractors is paramount, and if acts of violence or harassment persist, Eskom will focus its efforts on supplying electricity to areas where employee safety can be assured.” Tetani also condemned the actions of those individuals who orchestrated the criminal activities. “It is the people that are residing in the same area who are committing these crime . They need to change that (their ways) for the betterment of their community.”