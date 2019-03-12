Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane is seen at the Gauteng Legislature. Picture: Nhlanhla Phillips/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane on Tuesday urged women in the entertainment industry to report any abuse they may have suffered at the hands of their bosses. "We have seen the careers of the entertainment personnel deteriorating as a result of exploitation, so the time has come for us as society to deal with gender-based violence within the entertainment ranks," said Nkosi-Malobane.

Nkosi-Malobane said they cannot decide for the artists but they were willing to work with them to deal with this "monstrous behaviour".

"As a country we have to start openly speaking about the industry abuse," said Nkosi-Malobane.

She urged the bosses to stop taking advantage of their employees.

"It is time that abuse should be confronted and not be tolerated, we have been quite for some time," said Nkosi-Malobane.

Sara Blecher from Sisters Working in Film and Television (SWIFT) said most women were scared to tell their stories of abuse because they know that no one was going to believe them.

"It so sad to tell the story and nothing is going to be done, so what is the point of doing that," said Blecher.

"This abuse happens because women are quite if they were speaking up none of this would have happened."

She said she would encouraged women to come forward and tell their stories of abuse.

"We need women to come forward but in order for that to happen we need them to know that they are protected and that they are going to be believed and also something is going to happen to the perpetrators."

African News Agency (ANA)