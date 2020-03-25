No alcohol sales during 21-day lockdown, says Bheki Cele

Johannesburg - The sale of alcohol during the 21-day lockdown is strictly prohibited, according to the newly-amended State of Disaster regulations.

The amended regulations were signed by Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and they prohibit the sale of alcohol during the lockdown.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the previous regulations confined the sale of alcohol at bars, nightclubs, restaurants, liquor stores and taverns to between 9am and 6pm during weekdays and Saturdays, and to 9am and 1pm on Sundays, but under the lockdown, there would be no sale of alcohol allowed.

Cele urged South Africans to stay sober during the 21-day lockdown and said the transportation of alcohol was prohibited during the lockdown.

“Last weekend with the previous Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations, we were inundated with requests for clarity and a lot of other questions around the selling and consumption of liquor.

“This time around with the national lockdown, the selling of liquor is strictly prohibited. This is applicable to also those supermarkets with liquor licences. No liquor will be sold anywhere by anyone during the 21-day period of the lockdown,” said Cele.

“Equally, the movement of liquor between any two points is also strictly prohibited as per the Covid-19 Disaster Management Regulations,” said Cele.

Free movement in the country will be only allowed to permitted persons who provide an essential service from Thursday midnight.

ESSENTIAL SERVICES, ACCORDING TO THE AMENDED REGULATIONS:

Medical, health, laboratory and medical services

Disaster management, fire prevention, fire fighting and emergency services

Financial services, including the JSE, insurance services and banking services

Production of food, cleaning, hygiene and medical services

Grocery stores and essential services

Water, lights, gas and fuel maintenance

Funeral services

Municipal services

Cleaning, sanitation, sewerage and waste removal services

Newspaper, broadcasting and telecommunication services

Production and sale of chemical, hygiene products, medical, retail or/and pharmaceutical sector

Essential SARS services - to be determined by the Commissioner

Private security services

Air-traffic navigation, Civil Aviation Authority, cargo shipping and dockyard services

Gold, coal and mining refineries

The executive, MPs, provincial legislatures, local councils, judiciary, traditional leaders and national office bearers represented in Parliament

Commissioners of Chapter 9 institutions

Production, manufacturing, supply, logistics, transport, delivery, critical maintenance and repair in relation to the rendering of essential services including components and equipment.

South Africa’s confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen from a single case on March 5, to over 700 cases as of Wednesday.

