No jackpot winners: Powerball rolls over to an estimated R13 million on Friday

There were no winners for the Powerball jackpot for the August 15 draw, which means that the estimated jackpot has rolled over to R13 million this Friday. However, two people who had five correct numbers will walk away with an amount of R144,177.50.

The Powerball Plus jackpot has also rolled over to R11 million. One person who has had five correct numbers won R132,785.90. The next draw will take place on August 18.

Earlier this week, a pensioner was smiling all the way to the bank after bagging almost R50 million in the Powerball jackpot. The 70-year-old pensioner won R49,934,523 from the August 8 draw. The winner purchased their winning ticket via the FNB banking platform.

“The pensioner opted for a Quick Pick ticket with a wager of R15,” said Ithuba in a statement. The pensioner said he was pleased that his three children and four grandchildren will now have the opportunity to live comfortably and without financial worries. “It's a dream come true to know that they will be taken care of.”