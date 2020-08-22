No load shedding expected at weekend, ’but could be implemented at short notice if situation worsens’

Cape Town – While no load shedding is anticipated for the weekend, Eskom has warned that ’’any significant deterioration in the generation performance may necessitate the implementation of load shedding at short notice“.

After recovering three generation units overnight, Eskom announced on Friday that load shedding has been suspended.

Three generators were returned to service at the Lethabo, Medupi and Kusile power stations while another unit at Kusile was taken offline for repairs.

Eskom cautioned the public to continue using electricity sparingly as the aged generation infrastructure is unpredictable, unreliable and volatile.

It thanked the people of South Africa for their assistance and patience during the difficulties of load-shedding.