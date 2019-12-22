File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA).

JOHANNESBURG - No load shedding is expected on Sunday, despite a constrained and vulnerable system, state-owned power utility Eskom said on Sunday morning. "There is no load shedding expected today [Sunday] as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service," Eskom said in a statement.

Eskom would continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity if necessary over this period. However, customers were reminded that as the system continued to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remained.

"Breakdowns (UCLF) are at 12,956MW as at 06:30 this morning. Our technical teams will continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance, and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9500MW to enable us to minimise the possibility of load shedding.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand, as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding," Eskom said.