It was a year when South Africans were left in the dark with rolling blackouts owing to Eskom, a state-owned enterprise, being saddled with billions in debt, ageing power stations and power generating capacity problems. REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - No load shedding is expected on Saturday as a result of a drop in demand during the holiday period and a return of some generating units to service, state-owned power utility Eskom said. "Eskom will continue to use emergency reserves to supplement capacity, if necessary, over this period. We, however, remind customers that as the system continues to be vulnerable and unpredictable, the possibility of load shedding remains," Eskom said in a statement.

Breakdowns (UCLF) were at 12,535MW as at 6.30am on Saturday morning. Eskom's technical teams would continue to work over the holiday period to monitor the situation, carry out planned maintenance, and to work at reducing unplanned breakdowns to below 9500MW to enable the parastatal to minimise the possibility of load shedding.

"We continue to ask customers to reduce demand as a concerted collective effort can help to avoid or lessen the level of load shedding," Eskom said