Johannesburg - Despite a constrained and vulnerable power system, no load shedding is expected on Monday and the probability of load shedding remains low for the rest of the week, Eskom said. The system’s improvement was largely as a result of several units being returned to service from planned and unplanned maintenance, and achieving a healthy water level at pumped storage schemes to prepare for the week ahead, the state-owned power utility said in a statement on Sunday night.

"Eskom continues to replenish diesel reserves for the open cycle gas turbines which enable us to avoid and/or minimise load shedding. Repairs are progressing well on the conveyor belt at Medupi power station, which should reach full capacity by the end of the week," it said.

However, Eskom reminded customers that despite this progress the power system was constrained, and while every effort was made to avoid load shedding, it could be implemented at short notice should there be a significant shift in plant performance and increased unplanned technical breakdowns.

Customers were encouraged to continue to use electricity sparingly. "Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand. As we are experiencing a heat wave in some parts of the country, we ask that you use your air conditioners efficiently at 23ºC.