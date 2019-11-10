No load shedding expected system remains constrained









File photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso/African News Agency (ANA). JOHANNESBURG - No load shedding is expected on Sunday, but the power system remains constrained and vulnerable and any shift could lead to load shedding at short notice, Eskom said on Sunday morning. Eskom had not implemented rotational load shedding since Friday morning at 5am, the parastatal said in a statement. While the system remained extremely constrained and vulnerable, the objective was not to implement load shedding on Sunday. Some progress had been made in replenishing diesel for open cycle gas turbines and improving water levels for pumped storage schemes. However, given that unplanned breakdowns were above 10,500 MW, the probability of load shedding remained but would only be implemented if absolutely necessary. The Emergency Response Command Centre continued to monitor the system and would be in a position to give a prognosis for the week ahead during the course of Monday, Eskom said.

"We remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for our open cycle gas turbines or water levels at pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice."

As communicated in the Summer Plan on September 4, unplanned breakdowns above 9500 MW required the use of emergency resources at a high rate and they increased the probability of load shedding if the supply constraints were sustained for a long time.

"Eskom’s technical teams are working tirelessly to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance and to replenish emergency reserves."

A concerted collective effort to reduce demand could further help to lessen the level of load shedding. And as such, Eskom urged customers to assist by helping to reduce demand by using electricity sparingly.

- Set air-conditioners’ average temperature at 23ºC;

- Switch off your geysers over peak periods;

- Use the cold water tap rather than using the geyser every time;

- Set your swimming pool pump cycle to run twice a day, three hours at a time for optimal energy use;

- At the end of the day, turn off computers, copiers, printers and fax machines at the switch. Avoid stand-by or sleep mode.

Customers were advised to check their load shedding schedules on the Eskom or municipal websites. Load shedding was conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout, Eskom said.

African News Agency (ANA)