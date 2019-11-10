JOHANNESBURG - No load shedding is expected on Sunday, but the power system remains constrained and vulnerable and any shift could lead to load shedding at short notice, Eskom said on Sunday morning.
Eskom had not implemented rotational load shedding since Friday morning at 5am, the parastatal said in a statement.
While the system remained extremely constrained and vulnerable, the objective was not to implement load shedding on Sunday. Some progress had been made in replenishing diesel for open cycle gas turbines and improving water levels for pumped storage schemes.
However, given that unplanned breakdowns were above 10,500 MW, the probability of load shedding remained but would only be implemented if absolutely necessary.
The Emergency Response Command Centre continued to monitor the system and would be in a position to give a prognosis for the week ahead during the course of Monday, Eskom said.