JOHANNESBURG - Although the power supply system remains constrained and vulnerable, no load shedding is expected over the weekend, according to Eskom. "The power system continues to remain severely constrained and vulnerable, with generating plant performing at very low levels of reliability," the state-owned power utility said in a statement.

No load shedding was expected over the weekend, but the probability of load shedding remained. It would only be implemented if absolutely necessary. There was sufficient diesel for Eskom's open cycle gas turbines and water at the pumped storage schemes to supplement the shortage of capacity if required.

The emergency response command centre (ERCC) continued to monitor the system closely and the prognosis for the coming week would be "communicated on Sunday".

"Eskom wishes to remind customers that any unexpected shift, such as additional unplanned breakdowns or the unavailability of diesel for open cycle gas turbines or low water levels at the pumped storage schemes, could result in load shedding at short notice.