No Lotto jackpot winners but two people had five numbers and a bonus ball. Here’s how much they won

There were no winners in the guaranteed R60million Lotto jackpot on Saturday night (October 5, 2024). According to National Lottery Ithuba’s draw sheet the jackpot will rollover to a guaranteed R70million on October 9.

This is the 17th consecutive rollover of the Lotto jackpot. However two people had five correct numbers and the bonus ball number. They each won an amount of R72,712.60.

A total of 52 people had five correct numbers (third division) and will each win R4,863.70. There were also no winners in the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 for the October 5 draw. These jackpots will roll over to an estimated R7million and R11million respectively for the next draw on October 9, 2024.

In the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot, three people had five correct numbers and the bonus ball and will each win R71,393.80. In the Lotto Plus 2 jackpot, two people had five correct numbers and the bonus ball and will each win R107,195.10. Ithuba reminded its players that all tickets were valid from 365 days of draw and that players have to be 18 years and older.