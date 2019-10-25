No parole for convicted rapist Bob Hewitt









Former tennis star Bob Hewitt. File photo: Masi Losi. Convicted rapist and former tennis star Bob Hewitt will remain behind bars after his parole placement was reviewed and set aside. The Hewitt matter caused an furore when it emerged that a parole board hearing had been held on August 23 where a decision was made that Hewitt would be released on September 23, having served three years. Tania Koen, lawyer for one of Hewitt’s victims, said Olivia Jasriel (who changed her name after the trial from Sue-Ellen Sheehan) had not been advised that a parole board hearing was going to be held. According to the Correctional Services Act, a victim is entitled to make representation to the parole board and should be notified as to when and where such a hearing is taking place. Following this, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola called for a review of the decision "in the interests of justice".

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo in a statement on Friday said following this review, the Correctional Supervision and Parole Review Board (CSPRB) reached a decision to set aside his parole placement.

"...based on the fact that Section 75(4) of the Correctional Services Act, 111 of 1998, read together with Section 299 of the Criminal Procedure Act were not adhered to by the Parole Board when considering the parole application.

"The CSPRB stressed the need for the Victims of Crime to be engaged in the Restorative Justice process. The matter will have to be re-enrolled with the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board once all the recommendations as per the Review Board have been considered," the department said.

In 2016, Hewitt was convicted for raping two teens and sexually assaulting a third while he was their coach in the 1980s and 90s. He was due sentenced to six years behind bars.