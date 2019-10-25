Convicted rapist and former tennis star Bob Hewitt will remain behind bars after his parole placement was reviewed and set aside.
The Hewitt matter caused an furore when it emerged that a parole board hearing had been held on August 23 where a decision was made that Hewitt would be released on September 23, having served three years.
Tania Koen, lawyer for one of Hewitt’s victims, said Olivia Jasriel (who changed her name after the trial from Sue-Ellen Sheehan) had not been advised that a parole board hearing was going to be held.
According to the Correctional Services Act, a victim is entitled to make representation to the parole board and should be notified as to when and where such a hearing is taking place.
Following this, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola called for a review of the decision "in the interests of justice".