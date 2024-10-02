No Powerball jackpot winners, but someone had five correct numbers, this is how much they won

There were no winners in Tuesday night’s Powerball and Plus jackpot draw. But one person did get five correct numbers in the Powerball jackpot and walks away with an amount of R402,326.00.

The Powerball jackpot was estimated at R24 million and the roll over amount for October 4, 2024 is R31 million. The Powerball Plus jackpot which was estimated at R40 million was also not won. The roll over amount is estimated at R46 million for the next draw.

The jackpot has rolled over 17 consecutive times. One person had five correct numbers in the Powerball Plus jackpot and walks away with R182,592.50. Last month, a KwaZulu-Natal mother won the R107 million Powerball jackpot and plans to travel, donate to charity, and most importantly, afford her children a quality education.

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner came forward to claim the life-changing prize from the September 13, 2024 draw. Ithuba said the elated winner who requested to remain anonymous, bought her ticket via the FNB banking platform. The winner said she always used the same numbers, which are birthdays and ages of people.