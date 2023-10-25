No qualification? No problem; you can apply for these jobs in Gauteng with just your matric certificate

Finding a job is difficult, especially for young people without any higher education qualifications.
If you are in this boat, do not worry, as there are still jobs that you can land with your matric certificate.
Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity.
Consultant customer care
Advertised by: RKMblu Co
Location: Johannesburg
Requirements:
Matric.
No criminal record.
Good references.
Valid SA ID or permit.
Apply here
Education Manager
Advertised by: Genius Premium Tuition
Location: Johannesburg North
Requirements:
Privately owned vehicle and driver’s licence.
Excelled academically in high school.
Apply here
Learnership programme
Advertised by: Clicks Group Limited
Location: Pretoria
Requirements:
Grade 12 with a minimum of 50% in mathematics (or 60% in mathematical literacy) and 50% in English.
Apply here
General Assistant
Advertised by: Tsebo Group
Location: Roodepoort
Requirements:
Matric.
Previous experience working in a living lifestyle/retirement home as a general assistant.
Apply here
Call centre customer care agents
Advertised by: Skills Excel Training Institute
Location: Johannesburg
Requirement:
Matric
No experience is needed.
Apply here
Matric graduate employment placement
Advertised by: Right Kareer
Location: Alberton
Requirement:
Matric.
Proven successful track record within a sales work environment.
Responsibilities:
Ability to quickly act on leads provided to secure additional business.
Ability to work on smart devices.
Basic administration.
Building a customer base and maintaining good customer relations.
Focus on specific market sectors.
Apply here
Brand promoter
Advertised by: LA Granson International
Location: Pretoria
Requirements:
Matric.
Communication skills.
Apply here
IOL