No qualification? No problem; you can apply for these jobs in Gauteng with just your matric certificate

Finding a job is difficult, especially for young people without any higher education qualifications. If you are in this boat, do not worry, as there are still jobs that you can land with your matric certificate.

Some of the jobs below state that a tertiary education would be “advantageous,” but this does not mean it is a necessity. Consultant customer care Advertised by: RKMblu Co

Location: Johannesburg Requirements: Matric.

No criminal record. Good references. Valid SA ID or permit.

Apply here Education Manager

Advertised by: Genius Premium Tuition Location: Johannesburg North Requirements:

Privately owned vehicle and driver’s licence. Excelled academically in high school. Apply here

Learnership programme Advertised by: Clicks Group Limited

Location: Pretoria Requirements: Grade 12 with a minimum of 50% in mathematics (or 60% in mathematical literacy) and 50% in English.

Apply here General Assistant

Advertised by: Tsebo Group Location: Roodepoort Requirements:

Matric. Previous experience working in a living lifestyle/retirement home as a general assistant. Apply here

Call centre customer care agents Advertised by: Skills Excel Training Institute

Location: Johannesburg Requirement: Matric

No experience is needed. Apply here

Matric graduate employment placement Advertised by: Right Kareer Location: Alberton

Requirement: Matric. Proven successful track record within a sales work environment.

Responsibilities: Ability to quickly act on leads provided to secure additional business. Ability to work on smart devices.

Basic administration. Building a customer base and maintaining good customer relations. Focus on specific market sectors.

Apply here Brand promoter

Advertised by: LA Granson International Location: Pretoria Requirements:

Matric. Communication skills. Apply here