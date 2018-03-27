JOHANNESBURG - The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) has warned that there is “no upside to the downgrading of the South African Embassy in Israel” as planned by the African National Congress (ANC).

In a Tuesday press release the SAJBD, noting the ANC’s 54th National Conference Report & Resolutions, under the theme, Remember Oliver Tambo: Towards Unity, Renewal and Radical socio-economic transformation, said it agreed with the ruling party’s efforts and commitment to improve the lives of all South Africans and make meaningful its promises to improve economic growth and meaningfully address inequality and unemployment.

“We however, once again, strongly advise the government against a resolution to downgrade the South African Embassy in Israel,” said the SAJBD, adding that such a move would negatively affect a large and diverse constituency.

African News Agency/ANA