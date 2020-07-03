North West cops launch manhunt for killer after female colleague is brutally murdered at home

Johannesburg - North West police have launched a manhunt for the killer of a female colleague who was brutally murdered at her home. Sergeant Martha Mamoitoyi Bouwer was found in a pool of blood at her home in Kanana, outside Klerksdorp, on Wednesday night. Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said Bouwer's colleagues at Kanana Police Station became worried when she failed to report for duty on Wednesday morning and efforts to reach her proved fruitless. Mokgwabone said when a police officer does not report for duty and there is no word about their whereabouts, they do not make assumptions and go their home to confirm if they are fine, which is what happened in Bouwer's case. On arriving at Bouwer's house, officers found it locked. They broke the door to gain entry and made the gruesome discovery.

"The victim’s body was found in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. She had been severely assaulted with a very hard object and there was blood everywhere.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that Bouwer was last seen with her ex-boyfriend, who took their minor child to their aunt. He also told the aunt that Bouwer was not feeling well," he said.

Mokgwabone said Bouwer's car was missing and they had yet to ascertain if anything in the house had been taken.

"A manhunt has been launched and police request anyone who may have information that can assist in tracking the suspect/s to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Piet Vermeulen, on 079 881 9933. Anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via MySAPS App or by calling the Crime Stop number: 08600 10111.

"The provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, has conveyed his condolences to the family and mobilised a 72-hour activation plan in an effort to track those responsible for the crime," Mokgwabone said.

Kwena added that the killing of law enforcement officers, whether on- or off-duty, undermined the authority of the state, which could not be tolerated.