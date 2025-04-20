North West MEC promises justice for deceased Grade 3 learner Ogone Sedupelele

The North West Education MEC, Viola Motsumi assured mourners who gathered for the send-off of Grade 3 learner at GJ Podile Primary School, Ogone Sedupelele that the department will get to the bottom of what happened to the learner who died after being rushed to hospital. Speaking at the funeral held on Saturday at the family home in Ramosadi Village, Motsumi expressed her condolences and assured mourners that thorough investigations are underway to uncover the truth surrounding Ogone's death.

The Grade 3 learner at GJ Podile Primary School in Mahikeng was found unresponsive in a classroom two weeks ago. Her funeral was held on Saturday at the family home in the North West's Ramosadi Village. The learner arrived at the school with an older sibling and both complained that they were not feeling well. Both learners were transported to Mahikeng Provincial Hospital, where the Grade 3 learner was sadly declared dead upon arrival. It is reported that the discovery was made by a parent who had arrived to collect their child’s report who was met with the haunting image of a child lying unattended, with no emergency services on sight.

According to the family, there was no effort by the school to call an ambulance and inform them what had happened to their child. The school indicated that Ogone and her sibling who was admitted to hospital became sick after allegedly consuming snacks from a nearby tuck shop, but for Ogone’s devastated parents, that explanation raises more questions than answers. The MEC sent her heartfelt condolences to the family saying: "to the parents, we had high expectations and dreams for her but unfortunately our dreams for her did not work out the way we anticipated. Other speakers have raised policy issues. Your concerns have been heard and are an eye-opener for us. We will have to reflect and see where we went wrong. We will work on our shortcomings," she stated.