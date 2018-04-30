Rustenburg - Two people were shot dead in Khuma near Stillfontein, North West police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the two were shot on Saturday at Extension 11, Khuma.

"According to information at police disposal, the neighbours were relaxing at home when they heard gunshots and went to investigate. The suspects allegedly shot at them and fled the scene. The 40-year-old man was certified dead at the scene while the 30-year-old neighbour died on her way to the hospital. The motive of the incident is still unknown and investigation into the matter continues."

She said ten people were arrested on Saturday, in connection with the incident. They were charged with two counts of murder, four of attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

They were due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate's Court on Monday.

African News Agency/ANA