118 minibus taxis impounded in Mahikeng

Pretoria - The North West provincial traffic department has impounded 118 illegal minibus taxis and 11 others were discontinued during a public transport operation in Mahikeng. The operation was conducted at the weekend with over 500 vehicles stopped and checked.

It was carried out by 54 officers, and of the vehicles stopped only 78 had no legal issues. In total, 423 summonses were issued for a variety of infractions with a monetary value of over R450 000. The infringements for which the summonses were issued were in relation to operating licenses, roadworthiness and driving under the influence of alcohol. Acting director for Road Traffic Management in the Department of Community Safety and Transport Management, Zenzile Mtshengu, said the operation will continue to ensure a better, efficient and reliable transport system.

He added that there had been contraventions especially in the public transport sector where illegal operations were becoming rife. “We began in Mahikeng this past weekend as non-compliance is becoming endemic including illegal operators. We are here as law enforcement to ensure that all operators comply and communities are served diligently,” said Mtshengu. He also pleaded with commuters and residents in general to use legalised transportation and desist from waiting at hiking spots.