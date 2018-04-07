Rustenburg - Twelve people arrested for public violence will appear in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, North West police said.

Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the group, aged between 22 and 48, were arrested after they allegedly torched a guardhouse and the reception area of the court on April 3.

The group protested at the court appearance of two men accused of murder, attempted murder, car-hijacking, business robbery, rape, kidnapping, and possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. The two allegedly shot dead two other men and a seriously wounded a woman on April 2.

"It is alleged that a group of women were from a local tavern when the suspects tried to rob them. Upon realising what was about to occur, they screamed for help. According to information received, the men who were passing by with their vehicle saw what was happening and drove back to assist the women," she said.

"The men, aged 42 and 47, were allegedly shot at by the suspects. While driving back, the men collided with a fence and [were] later found dead inside their vehicle, while one of the women was seriously injured. The suspects allegedly kidnapped one of the women, 23, and fled the scene. The woman was allegedly raped by one of the suspects."

Irate community members burnt tyres and went to the magistrate's court where they set fire to a guardhouse and the court reception area, disrupting court proceedings. They also torched cars and looted foreign-owned shops, Funani said.

