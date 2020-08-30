2 arrested in connection with N West school burglary, stolen equipment worth R200K

POTCHEFSTROOM - South African Police Service (SAPS) detectives from the Morokweng and the Mompati districts in the North West have arrested two suspects, aged 25 and 27, following yet another break-in and theft of expensive computer equipment at a school this past week, the SAPS in the province said on Sunday.

The suspects were arrested on Friday following a break-in at the Maiketso Primary School in Morokweng village northwest of Vryburg on August 3, SAPS North West spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

It was alleged that the school principal found on arrival at the school at about 8.10am on Tuesday, August 4 that the strongroom had been broken into. Upon inspection, he established that brand new laptop computers, tablets, a projector, and a camera, together valued at about R215,000, had been stolen. A case of burglary was registered for investigation, Mokgwabone said.

During the investigation, the police team followed up on information received, which led to the arrest of the two suspects in Morokweng. Subsequently, 16 laptop computers, nine tablets, the projector, and the camera were recovered in Morokweng and in Seweding village near Mahikeng.

"Furthermore, the team recovered 10 suspected stolen sheep, which were kept in a makeshift kraal in the yard where the suspects were arrested. Further investigation revealed that the sheep were stolen in Ganyesa, between Vryburg and Morokweng. They were all positively identified by the lawful owner," Mokgwabone said.