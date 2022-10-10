20 alleged illegal miners arrested with high calibre firearms in North West raid

The arrest followed a morning raid led by the Hawks at a mine shaft following a week of observations.

“The operation follows weeks of surveillance into the alleged illegal mining activities of the suspects resulting in the arrest of 20 suspects and the seizure of 15 AK47s, six hunting rifles, two shotguns and one R5, boxes full of ammunition, explosives and an undisclosed amount of money,” said Hawks spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale.

She said the operation was ongoing and cannot rule out the possibility of more arrests and more seizures.

They were expected to make their first appearance in the Stilfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday where they will be facing preliminary charges of conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of prohibited firearms, possession of ammunition and contravention of the Immigration Act.