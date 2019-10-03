Rustenburg - All 21 people arrested for various alleged offences related to violence in Boitumelong near Bloemhof have appeared in court, North West police said on Thursday.
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the accused appeared in the Bloemhof Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. Some were released on bail and others remanded in custody.
They were arrested by the provincial task team between Monday and Tuesday, as a result of months of intensive investigations relating to incidents of vigilantism and public violence that were reported earlier this year in Boitumelong.
They were arrested for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, kidnapping, house robbery, murder, robbery, malicious damage to property and public violence.
In one of the incidents on June 24, an 18-year-old man was admitted to hospital after he was severely assaulted at Extension 10, Boitumelong. He later died at hospital and a case of murder was registered for investigation.