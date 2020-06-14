4 killed in three -car crash in North West

Johannesburg - Four people were killed in a three-car crash in the North West and another was critically injured when he was somehow caught between two vehicles colliding in Johannesburg this weekend, paramedics said. Four people suffered fatal injuries and another person sustained moderate injuries when three cars were involved in a collision on the R510 between Rustenburg and Mogwasi in the North West, ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said in a statement.. Shortly after 6pm on Saturday evening, paramedics from ER24 and the local government arrived on the scene. "Upon assessment, they found that two people were killed in the one vehicle as well as another two in the second vehicle. An occupant from the third vehicle was found with moderate injuries and later transported to hospital for further care." The exact circumstances surrounding the collision were not yet known, but local authorities attended the scene to investigate, he said. In a separate accident in Johannesburg, a man was critically injured when he was caught between two vehicles as they collided, Vermaak said.

The 38-year-old man was left in a critical condition when he was pinned between a car and a truck in Comaro Street in Oakdene in Johannesburg South shortly before 7pm on Saturday evening. Paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found the man still pinned between the two vehicles.

"The light motor vehicle’s bumper had to be removed to free the man. Upon assessment, paramedics found that the man sustained several critical injuries. He was stabilised on the scene and rushed to Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital for further care.

"Bystanders explained that the man was crossing the road when one of the vehicles crashed into the other with the man in the middle. However, the exact circumstances surrounding the collision will be investigated. Local authorities attended the scene," Vermaak said.

Three people died in a collision between a minibus taxi and a sedan on Samora Machel Road near Mbombela in Mpumalanga.

Moeti Mmusi of the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison said the cause of the crash was unclear at the moment but that the vehicles collided head on.

Mmusi said there were two people in the taxi while the sedan only had one person. None of them survived the crash.



IOL and African News Agency