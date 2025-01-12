40-year-old prime suspect arrested in murder of teen found in shallow grave in Matlhako 2 Village

Pudimore police officers have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of a teenage girl in the North West village of Matlhako 2. The man's brother handed him over to police on Saturday.

The arrest comes after a 16-year-old's body was found buried in a shallow grave. According to police, a neighbour reported hearing a woman's cries from the accused's home on Thursday. "The neighbour claimed that he saw the man and a friend pushing a wheelbarrow on Friday morning. There was something inside," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

He said a search was conducted based on the witness's account and police were led to a shallow grave where the wheelbarrow and a spade were found next to a stream. The teen's body was then exhumed on Saturday morning. "Her body was wrapped in a blanket. Her uncle positively identified her as Boingotlo Makaota of Matlhako 2 village. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the body had visible wounds to the head and bruises to the thighs and legs.