40-year-old prime suspect arrested in murder of teen found in shallow grave in Matlhako 2 Village

Pudimore police officers have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the murder of a teenage girl in the North West village of Matlhako 2.
The man's brother handed him over to police on Saturday.
The arrest comes after a 16-year-old's body was found buried in a shallow grave.
According to police, a neighbour reported hearing a woman's cries from the accused's home on Thursday.
"The neighbour claimed that he saw the man and a friend pushing a wheelbarrow on Friday morning. There was something inside," said provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.
He said a search was conducted based on the witness's account and police were led to a shallow grave where the wheelbarrow and a spade were found next to a stream.
The teen's body was then exhumed on Saturday morning.
"Her body was wrapped in a blanket. Her uncle positively identified her as Boingotlo Makaota of Matlhako 2 village. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the body had visible wounds to the head and bruises to the thighs and legs.
"Further investigation was conducted at the suspect's place where the victim's clothes were found," Mokgwabone said.
Police confirmed that one person was taken in for questioning while police searched for the mastermind.
The man was handed over to police and will appear in court soon.