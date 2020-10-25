7 people killed after 2 cars collide and burst into flames in North West

Johannesburg - Three women were burnt beyond recognition and four other people died from horrific injuries when two cars collided head-on along the Ganyesa and Vryburg Road in the North West and burst into flames. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and a woman and her three month -old baby were the only survivors. However, the infant died as soon as they arrived at hospital. North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management MEC Sello Lehari said the two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions when they collided. He said seven people died at the scene. “The vehicles burst into flames immediately after the collision, making it difficult to rescue passengers who were trapped.

“Four other passengers also died at the scene of the accident bringing a total to seven; four of whom are women. A 29-year-old woman who survived with her three months old baby girl were rushed to the hospital.

“Sadly, it has been discovered that the baby passed on as they arrived at the hospital. May they rest in eternal peace.

“We would like to pass our deepest condolences to the families of all the deceased and wish them strength during this difficult time. It is difficult to accept the passing of a loved one. It is even more so when the passing is as tragic as this one”, Lehari said.

North West police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

While October has been declared Transport Month, it has been besieged by horrific accidents that claimed multiple lives.

Two weeks ago, 13 members of the same family were killed when their taxi veered off the road at Kilimon, KwaZulu-Natal.

And just days after the Kilimon victims were laid to rest, 16 more were killed on Thursday in a collision between a truck and taxi on the R34 road in the Mthonjaneni area. A pregnant woman, who was also involved in the horrific crash, gave birth at the scene and later died. Her newborn also died.

On the very same day, four people died in a head-on collision between two trucks on the N1 in the Karoo.

