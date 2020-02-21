79 schools in North West do not have water problems, says premier









North West premier Job Mokgoro at the North West Provincial Legislature ahead of the state of the province address. Photo: Nw Office of the Premier MAHIKENG - At least 79 schools in North West do not have running water, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday in his state of the province address.

He said his administration was making provision in the process of drilling boreholes to supply them with water.

"Drilling of boreholes and installation of storage facilities is under construction in 52 school sites and appointment in the 27 remaining schools is almost completed and contractors will be handed over to the remaining sites in this month," he said.





Mokgoro said it was a part of a drive to deliver proper infrastructure to schools in North West.





"We continue to deliver comprehensive infrastructure projects beyond toilets – all new schools come standard with a laboratory, library and National Schools Nutrition Programme kitchens."





He said seven new schools have been built and put into service.





"In addressing the challenges of infrastructure development while building our capacity, we have appointed the Development Bank of Southern Africa to construct some of the schools in the province."



