MAHIKENG - At least 79 schools in North West do not have running water, Premier Job Mokgoro said on Friday in his state of the province address.
He said his administration was making provision in the process of drilling boreholes to supply them with water.
"Drilling of boreholes and installation of storage facilities is under construction in 52 school sites and appointment in the 27 remaining schools is almost completed and contractors will be handed over to the remaining sites in this month," he said.