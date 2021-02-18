8-year jail term for North West teen who killed matric pupil

NORTH West teenager Kedibone Montsho, 18, was sentenced to eight years imprisonment for killing fellow pupil Katlego Lesagae in Shalang-Morena village near Delareyville last year. Montsho was sentenced at the Atamelang Regional Court this week. She was convicted of murder and being unfit to possess a firearm. Three of the eight years’ imprisonment were suspended for five years on condition that she is not convicted of murder during the period of suspension. Katlego Lesagae's father, Andries Lesagae, has welcomed the sentencing. He told The Star he was happy with the way the case was handled. "I have welcomed the court’s decision, I appreciate the manner in which the case was handled. We have accepted that our son won't come back, even if it's something we will never get used to – especially with the manner in which he died in. It was tragic for a young person," said Lesagae.

He added his son’s mother was still deeply hurt and that she had expressed she was not really satisfied with the sentencing.

Lesagae said: “I don't think she has come to terms with our loss yet.”

Northwest police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said: “The District Commissioner of Ngaka Modiri Molema, Major-General Mmatlhapi Mmolawa, welcomed the eight year sentence.”

It was reported that Lesagae, who was a Grade 12 learner aged 18, had just exited a school bus outside of school premises when Montsho, then aged 17, approached and stabbed him with an unknown instrument. Lesagae was rushed to Khunwana Clinic, but was certified dead on arrival.

The district commissioner applauded the investigating officer, Sergeant Mosimanegape Selebano, and other role-players for their hard work that resulted in the sentence.

Montsho started serving her sentence immediately after the sentencing.

