Advocate Barry Roux. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Mahikeng - Prominent defence advocate Barry Roux will lead the appeal process of two Coligny men convicted of killing a teenager for stealing sunflower seeds, Afriforum said on Monday. "Advocate Barry Roux has indicated that he will handle the appeal process. The appeal process can only start only after sentencing," said CEO Kallie Kriel.

Kriel said defence legal team have consulted with Roux.

Pieter Doorewaard, 27, and Phillip Schutte, 34, have been found guilty of killing Matlhomola Mosweu of Scotland informal settlement in Coligny on April 20, 2017.

They claimed Mosweu jumped out of a moving van, while they were taking him to the police station in Coligny after they found him stealing sunflower seeds at their employer's farm.

The court had rejected their version and accepted the testimony of the sole eyewitness of the incident Bonakele Pakisi.

Pakisi testified that he saw Mosweu being thrown out of a moving van.

Kriel said they would lodge an appeal following reports that Pakisi admitted that he lied to court.

He reportedly told a priest that he lied in court. He was allegedly recorded confessing to the clergy.

Kriel said there was another priest in the Free State who stated that Pakisi told him he had lied in court.

African News Agency/ANA