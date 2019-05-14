One of the two men arrested on suspicion of being involved in multiple rapes was granted bail at the Brits Magistrate's Court, North West police said. File picture

Brits - One of the two men arrested on suspicion of being involved in multiple rapes was granted bail at the Brits Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, North West police said. Captain Sam Tselanyane said 40-year-old Sello Sidile was granted R1 000 bail while his fellow accused - who has the same first name - Sello Molefe, 37, was remanded in custody.

The suspects were arrested on Monday, 6 May, for allegedly raping several women in Modikwe and Barseba, near Brits.

"It is alleged that the suspects targeted women, who were walking alone after visiting taverns and were on their way home," said Tselanyane.

"According to information received, the suspects would approach their victims from behind and threaten them with either a knife or firearm. The suspects would then drag the victims into the bushes, where they took turns in raping them."

He said the two were arrested after intensive police investigations that led to the discovery of a stolen cellular phone believed to belong to one of the women.

The police captain said a charge of armed robbery has been added to the crimes the suspects are accused of.

The matter was postponed to 21 June.

