Alleged child killer trial goes to the high court

A FATHER accused of the kidnapping and murder of his 2-year-old daughter will stand trial in the high court, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in North West said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Mokete Legodi, 47, appeared in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, and his case was postponed to January 17 for the matter to be transferred to the high court.

“The State has completed drafting a comprehensive indictment for the matter to be transferred to the high court of South Africa, North West division, and it awaits to be signed off by the acting director of public prosecutions in the North West,” Mamothame said. Legodi was arrested after the lifeless body of a toddler was discovered inside the ceiling of his residential home in Alabama, near Klerksdorp. He was charged with the kidnapping and murder of his 2-year-old daughter. It was alleged that on May 13, Legodi went to his girlfriend’s home at Extension 20 in Jouberton and took their daughter without the consent of the mother, who was in hospital at the time.

The family members who at the time were taking care of the child, assumed he would bring back the child as he usually did, but on inquiry, he denied taking the child. The mother was discharged from hospital on May 14. She went on a search for the baby with the help of family members but they could not find her. The following day, she went to Jouberton police station where a missing person case was opened.

The police arrested Legodi on May 16. He was charged with kidnapping after failing to tell the police where the child was. “It is alleged that on Monday, May 17, following a bad smell coming from Legodi’s house, the neighbours investigated and discovered the lifeless body of the child hidden inside the ceiling. The police were called and a murder charge was added,” Mamothame said. Legodi was denied bail and would remain in police custody until the completion of trial.