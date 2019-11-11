File picture

Brits - A 31-year-old man facing three counts of dealing in drugs - including to school children - will know on Wednesday whether he will be granted bail.

The state and defence closed their arguments in the bail hearing of Vincent Tochukwu Egbuyo on Monday at the Brits Magistrate's Court.

He is accused of selling drugs in Hartbeespoort Dam outside Brits. He also faces a charge of possession of drugs.

The state is opposing his bail application, stating that dealing in drugs was prevalent in the jurisdiction of the Brits Magistrate's Court, to an extent that taxi operators had protested against it. 

In a separate case, 48-year-old Russell de Beer would bring a formal bail application at the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday. He was arrested on Saturday for alleged dealing in dagga and operating a hydroponic cannabis laboratory in Brits.

He is facing charges of contravening the Medicine and Related Substances Act and dealing in dagga.

North West spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks, captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said a search at De Beer's store allegedly revealed over 500 kg worth of cannabis estimated to be worth about R3 million.

Also seized were hydroponic tunnels for cannabis cultivation, various apparatus for processing and oil extraction and other cannabis products.

African News African (ANA)