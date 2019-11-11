File picture

Brits - A 31-year-old man facing three counts of dealing in drugs - including to school children - will know on Wednesday whether he will be granted bail. The state and defence closed their arguments in the bail hearing of Vincent Tochukwu Egbuyo on Monday at the Brits Magistrate's Court.

He is accused of selling drugs in Hartbeespoort Dam outside Brits. He also faces a charge of possession of drugs.

The state is opposing his bail application, stating that dealing in drugs was prevalent in the jurisdiction of the Brits Magistrate's Court, to an extent that taxi operators had protested against it.

In a separate case, 48-year-old Russell de Beer would bring a formal bail application at the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday. He was arrested on Saturday for alleged dealing in dagga and operating a hydroponic cannabis laboratory in Brits.