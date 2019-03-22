Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Brits - A 45-year-old man accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death abandoned his bail application at the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday. Joseph Itumeleng Moela, of Tornado near Brits, commonly known as Sello, told the court through his attorney during his brief appearance that he was abandoning his formal bail application.

Moela is accused of stabbing his girlfriend Dapheny Majola, 40, several times with a sharp object in Majakaneng south of Brits on March 5.

He allegedly put her on a bed, covered her with a blanket, locked the house and took their minor child to the neighbours stating that he had a fight with his girlfriend who had gone away but she would come later to fetch the child.

Later in the afternoon he allegedly made a telephone call to the neighbours asking them to call the police as he had killed his girlfriend and left her in the house.

He had fled to Limpopo were he reportedly went to a church for prayers and was arrested on March 8 in Mankweng.

The case against him was postponed to May 9 for investigation.

Irate Majakaneng residents packed the courtroom and expressed displeasure when the court postponed the matter for investigation.

"What is to be investigated, he admitted killing the woman," one woman said as they moved out of the courtroom.

