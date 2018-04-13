BRITS - One of the alleged hitmen in a plot to kill Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) members had abandoned his bail application on Friday, at the Brits Magistrate's Court for safety reason.

Simphiwe Silwane is one of three hit men hired from the Eastern Cape to assassinate Amcu members in the North West platinum belt in order to make Amcu feeble at Lonmin mines in Marikana.

During the bail application the court heard that two of the alleged hit men had made a statement detailing their involved in the plot to kill five identified Amcu leaders.

The State alleges that Amcu expelled the accused following internal problems in the union, new leaders were appointed and the group were not happy that they had kicked out of Amcu and hatched a plan to kill five identified leaders, who had the support of union members.

As part of the conspiracy to commit murder Amcu branch chairman Malibongwe Mdazo was shot and wounded in Mooinooi outside Brits on July 22, 2017 in an attempt to kill him.

Nkosinathi Mantashe, Samkelo Mkhutshwa, Simphiwe Silwane, Lungisa Madiba, Juke Mjakane, Sthembe Jakane, Xolile Madikane, Mthethelethu Mtshukuka, Zamelekhaya Mboxela, Zithobile Mangqo, Bongile Cingo and Peterson Siyaya have been arrest for allegedly plotting to kill Amcu leaders in Marikana.

Mantashe was granted R10,000 bail and Mkhutshwa was granted R2,500 bail, while Mangqo and Cingo were released on warning.

Warrant Officer Johannes Montsho told the court the men held several meetings at various places were it was agreed that they should hire hit men to kill Amcu leaders.

The leaders were identified as Malibongwe Mdazo, Pule, Kwenene, Andile and Cindy, according to him the conspirators believed that once the five have been killed their followers would retreat and Amcu would collapse.

The hit men were to be paid R50,000 for each hit.

The case was postponed to April 20 for judgment on the bail application.

