Alleged husband killer Nancy Majonhi dies in hospital

Rustenburg - Alleged husband killer Nancy Majonhi has died in hospital while waiting to apply for bail. The Zimbabwean woman was accused of hacking her husband to death with a spade and tossing his body parts in three pit toilets, six year ago in the North West.

According to the North West health department, she died at the Moses Kotane Hospital in Ledig on Saturday. "We confirm that Ms Nancy Majonhi died in Moses Kotane Hospital on the 13th November 2021, in the early hours of the morning," spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane said. Majonhi, 42, was receiving medical treatment at the hospital at the time of her death, she reportedly refused to eat since she was arrested in August.

She was due to appear in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Tuesday, where her mental report was expected to be tabled. In her previous appearance the court had ordered that she be subjected to a mental examination before applying for bail. She was unable to attend court on two occasions due to ill-health, and was receiving medical attention at the hospital under police guard. Majonhi allegedly bludgeoned her husband Prosper Chipungare, 44, with a hammer until he lost consciousness, she then chopped him with a spade and tossed his body parts in three pit toilets.

Thereafter, she thoroughly cleaned the place and went to Sun City police station where she reported her husband as missing. According to North West police the murder occurred in a rented room in Ledig near Sun City on July 28 , 2015, after the couple had a fight. After reporting her husband missing, she went home to Zimbabwe, and only confessed to killing her husband in August 2021, reportedly after her husband’s ghost tormented her.