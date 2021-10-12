Alleged husband killer’s case postponed again, due to ill-health

RUSTENBURG: A 42-year-old woman, accused of killing her husband six years ago and dumping his body parts in three pit latrine toilets, will be subjected to mental examination before applying for bail. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said the case against Nancy Majonhi was postponed to October 19 for a medical report.

Majonhi is appearing in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court, in Mogwase. She was reportedly refusing to eat while in police custody. “The postponement was effected due to Majonhi’s ill-health, which also prevented her from appearing again in court on Tuesday. Her bail application is due to be heard, following two postponements owing to her ill-health. The court ordered that she be subjected to a health and mental examination before the bail hearing can commence,” Mamothame said.

North West police said Majonhi was staying with her husband Prosper Chipungare, at a rented room in Ledig, near Sun City, when they had a fight on July 28, 2015. “The husband was allegedly assaulted with a hammer until he fainted. According to the information received, the accused hacked the then 44-year-old victim with a spade and threw the parts into three different pit latrines. Thereafter, she thoroughly cleaned the place and went to Sun City Police Station, where she reported that her husband was missing,“ spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said, after Majonhi was arrested. She departed to Zimbabwe, where she only confessed earlier in August, to her family and in-laws, that she killed her husband.