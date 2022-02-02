Alleged North West cop killers to know their fate in two weeks

Rustenburg – Four men accused of killing two policemen in Mareetsane, in North West, will know in a fortnight whether they are to be granted bail. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the case against them was postponed to February 18 for bail judgment. They appeared in the Itsoseng Regional Court on Wednesday.

“In opposing bail, the State put the investigating officer in the stand to persuade the court with reasons as to why the accused should not be granted bail. “The accused’s legal representatives also concluded their cross-examination of the investigating officer,” he said. The 16-year-old boy charged along them, was granted R1 000 bail in October, 2021 and the State did not oppose it. The teenager was released in the care of a guardian.

“Police investigations are nearing completion, as the State is only awaiting DNA test results,” Mamothame said. Constable Simon Ngakaemang Ntsekeletsa and Sergeant Mojalefa Horatius Molete, of the Mareetsane police station, attended a stock theft incident in Mareetsane. The pair failed to return to the station and were declared missing. A search operation was subsequently conducted.

Their charred remains were later discovered in the back of their burnt State vehicle on July 27 in 2021, in Ganyesa. Benjamin Jacobs, 42, Jeremiah Mongale, 26, Rapulana Keikantse, 25, Matthews Modukane, 20, and the 16-year-old boy are facing charges of murder, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of ammunition, possession of a semi-automatic firearm, kidnapping, possession of ammunition with intent to commit an offence, and defeating the ends of justice. He said during the arrest, police discovered the deceaseds’ firearms, two cellphones as well as SIM cards that were destroyed and thrown in a pit toilet at the home of one of the accused.