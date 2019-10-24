File photo: Pexels

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man who allegedly escaped from police custody in Mmakau is likely to face more charges, North West police said. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Mpho Ninja Chabalala escaped from lawful custody while in detention at Mmakau police station on June 17.

"He was re-arrested upon appearance at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on a case of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition, which was reported in Olievenhoutbosch earlier this month. He was allegedly appearing in Pretoria, using a different name. After his arrest, initial investigations confirmed his real identity. Subsequently, he was taken to Brits where he appeared in court," she said.

He appeared in the Brits Magistrates’ Court on October 22 and his case was postponed to November 21. He was kept in custody.

"At the time of escape, Chabalala was in detention for malicious damage to property and two house robbery cases. The crimes were allegedly committed in September 2018 and May 2019 in Mmakau. Further probe conducted immediately after the re-arrest, linked the accused to murder, house and business robberies, as well as carjacking which he allegedly committed between May and October 2019 in Ga-rankuwa, Mmakau and Germiston.