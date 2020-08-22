Alleged North West liquor truck hijackers to remain behind bars until next court date
Mmabatho - Five men accused of truck hijacking have been remanded in custody following their appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said on Saturday.
Kagiso Monsho, 31, Tumisang Mosebi, 31, Moluki Kitso, 36, Tebogo Kaonosi, 44, and Onkarabetsi Gaobuse, 48 appeared in court on Friday and would return to the same court on Wednesday, August 26, North West SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said in a statement.
The five accused were arrested on Wednesday, August 19, in the Lotlhakane area outside Mahikeng, she said.
The men were apprehended by members of Mahikeng SAPS flying squad and public order police (POP) unit after a search was launched for the truck which was reported missing by the owner.
It was alleged that the truck owner became suspicious after the drivers failed to answer their cellphones. The matter was then reported to the police and, at the same time, a tracker device was activated. The truck, which was carrying liquor, was eventually found in the bushes along the Lotlhakane road, Funani said.
"Further investigation into the matter led to apprehension of the suspects in Dithakong West village after being spotted off-loading liquor from a Nissan bakkie and Toyota Quantum. Moreover, the suspects were found in possession of an Uzzi rifle and 11 rounds of ammunition," she said.
North West police commissioner Lt- Gen Sello Kwena congratulated the police officers for their rapid response which led to the arrest of the five accused, the recovery of the truck, stolen liquor, and the confiscation of an illegal firearm and ammunition.
African News Agency (ANA)