Alleged North West liquor truck hijackers to remain behind bars until next court date

Mmabatho - Five men accused of truck hijacking have been remanded in custody following their appearance in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mmabatho this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the North West said on Saturday.

Kagiso Monsho, 31, Tumisang Mosebi, 31, Moluki Kitso, 36, Tebogo Kaonosi, 44, and Onkarabetsi Gaobuse, 48 appeared in court on Friday and would return to the same court on Wednesday, August 26, North West SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said in a statement.

The five accused were arrested on Wednesday, August 19, in the Lotlhakane area outside Mahikeng, she said.

The men were apprehended by members of Mahikeng SAPS flying squad and public order police (POP) unit after a search was launched for the truck which was reported missing by the owner.

It was alleged that the truck owner became suspicious after the drivers failed to answer their cellphones. The matter was then reported to the police and, at the same time, a tracker device was activated. The truck, which was carrying liquor, was eventually found in the bushes along the Lotlhakane road, Funani said.