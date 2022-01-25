Alleged North West window smasher granted bail

Rustenburg- A man accused of smashing windows at the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in North West was released on a R500 bail on Tuesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

NPA Spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame said Sibongile Dube, 35, appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate's Court facing a charge of malicious damage to property. The case against him was postponed to February 18 for investigations.

"A Legal Aid attorney has been appointed to represent him, the state did not oppose his bail application as he is deemed not to be a flight risk and has a fixed address. Dube is, however, barred from interfering with state witnesses," Mamothame said.

Last week, Dube changed his mind at the last minutes, he earlier told the court he would represent himself and plead guilty but when he appear in court for plea hearing, he told the court he would no longer plead guilty and requested to be represented by an attorney.