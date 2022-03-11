Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Friday, March 11, 2022

Alleged NW girlfriend killer, abandons bail bid

Judah Mosadi alleges, his girlfriend jumped out of a moving car in Lehurutshe. File picture: Gerd Altman/Pixabay

Published 32m ago

Rustenburg – A 44-year-old man accused of killing his girlfriend has abandoned his bail application at the Lehurutshe Magistrate’s Court near Zeerust, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Thursday.

NPA spokesperson in the North West division, Henry Mamothame, said the cases against Judah Mosadi was postponed to April 13 for investigation. He is charged with the murder of Gaitewe Kabasia, 34.

Mamothame said according to police reports, Mosadi travelled from Rustenburg where he works and went to Lehurutshe where the deceased stays with her two children on February 24.

“It is alleged that an argument ensued between the two and Mosadi suggested they take a drive to avoid arguing in front of the kids. They then drove around Lehurutshe and an argument ensued again in the car.

“Witnesses to this crime allege that the deceased was screaming for help when the car passed where they were standing. They further allege, when the car drove back the female occupant was not inside,” he said.

He said Mosadi, in his statement, alleged that Kabasia tried to jump off a moving vehicle and he grabbed her by her dress but she eventually jumped off.

He also conceded to hitting the deceased but alleges that she was also hitting him while they were driving.

“The state is awaiting the post-mortem results, to establish the real cause of death. It was established that Mosadi has a previous conviction relating to a driving offence. The accused will remain in police custody until the next court appearance,” he said.

IOL

