Alleged Potch drug dealers set to appear in court after police seize narcotics worth R175 000

Rustenburg - Two men arrested for possession and dealing in drugs with an estimated street value of R175 000 are expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court, North West police said on Sunday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Blessed Ibu, 35, and Marokolotso Mohadi, 33, were expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on March 10, and they are facing charges of possession and dealing in drugs.

She said the two were arrested on March 3 on the N12 road by the Potchefstroom Flying Squad Unit members around 2am. “The members were doing routine crime prevention patrols on the N12 when they spotted a suspicious grey Volkswagen Polo vehicle driven recklessly from Johannesburg to Potchefstroom direction. “They tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver accelerated and skipped red robots. Thus, the police chased the said vehicle until it was cornered near a filling station on the N12. The vehicle was searched and the police found plastic bags containing lots of mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R175 000, which Ibu and Mohadi could not account for."

The two were allegedly travelling to their dwelling in Stilfontein at the time of the arrest. They were also charged for reckless and negligent driving. They appeared for the first time in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on March 4, and the case against them was postponed to March 10. In the Western Cape, police said they have confiscated more than R1 million worth of drugs in Beaufort West on Friday.

Spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said Central Karoo K9 members conducted a vehicle check point in the central business district of the Central Karoo town when they stopped a truck. “A search ensued when a trained narcotics police dog, Bruno, reacted positively to a box inside the vehicle. The members opened the box and found 10 bags with 10 000 mandrax tablets, with an estimated street value of R500 000, inside. This discovery led to an intensive search of the vehicle and a further ten boxes of khat estimated at R570 000-00 were discovered on board.” He said the police confiscated the drugs and arrested two occupants of the vehicle on charges of dealing in drugs.

“The suspects, aged 24 and 37 are expected to appear in the Beaufort West Magistrate's court on Monday, 7 March 2022." He said a preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was en route to Cape Town for delivery at the time of the find. IOL