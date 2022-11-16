ALREADY? Five roofs on the North West donkey carts have been replaced, as maintenance plan kicks in

Durban - There has been new developments in the R780 000 donkey carts project that was unveiled about two weeks ago in the Mahikeng area in North West. The North West’s Community Safety Department donated the carts to help transport Dibono and Manawana villagers to clinics and schools.

During the handover ceremony, Community Safety MEC, Sello Lehari defended the project, warning people to refrain from peddling unsubstantiated information on social media. But it seems the project is beset with problems. According to the Sunday Times, five donkey carts with defective roofs had been replaced.

The say the move came after they reported that residents had complained that some donkey carts had broken down after a single trip. According to the report, the prices of the carts ranged from R32 500 for a two-seater and R45 500 for the four-seater. A community member, Goitseone Gwai, 39, from Dibono, told Sunday Times that the person who designed the carts had never used a cart before.

This week departmental spokesperson Oshebeng Alpheus Koonyaditse told the Sunday Times that officials had visited the area this week, following the reports. He said the officials found some rooftops were damaged. Koonyaditse said as part of the three-year-maintenance plan, it was fixed at no cost to both the recipients or the department.

