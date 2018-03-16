RUSTENBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) on Friday said it was confident that its members would vote against a motion of no confidence against North West Premier, Supra Mahumapelo.

"We are confident that our Members of Provincial Legislature (MPLs), as deployees of the ANC will vote against such a motion against our democratically elected premier of Bokone Bophirima [North West]," said spokesperson Gerald Modise.

Speaker of the Legislature, Susanna Dantjie, granted permission for a debate on the motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo, tabled by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

Dantjie announced on Thursday that the motion would be debated on April 17.

"We at the ANC are not disturbed by the tabling of this motion of no confidence because it indicates that our democracy has indeed matured," Modise said.

The EFF said it took a decision to pass a motion of no confidence after a lengthy discussion, and observed a pattern of systematic corruption that was taking place in various departments and municipalities in the province.

"The daylight looting in the province takes place whiles acronyms such as VTSD, RHR, Setsokotsane and Setswana idioms are being used to sedate the masses of our people. Through the revelations of Mediosa corruption, the North West Province is officially Guptarised," the party said.

The EFF said Mahumapelo was a compromised leader who should be held accountable and eventually voted out of power.

