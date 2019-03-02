Picture: Phill Magakoe/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

** This story has been updated RUSTENBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa received a rock star welcome in Rustenburg in the North West ahead of the ANC's 2019 elections manifesto provincial launch on Saturday.

Flanked by tight security, Ramaphosa made a lap of honour around the Rustenburg showgrounds, greeting jubilant supporters on the way. He waved to them and they reciprocated by cheering, whistling, and waving back, with many taking cellphone pictures.

ANC supporters converged at the Rustenburg showgrounds ahead of the rally.

Party members dressed in yellow T-shirts sang and whistled as they waited for the formal programme to start.

They were joined by ANC Women's League members in their green blouses and black skirts, and Young Women's Desk members in their all black attire and heads covered by an ANC colours "doek". They were bused in from different areas of the North West to attend the rally.

Speaking at the ANC national manifesto launch in January, Ramaphosa said government would work to increase investments by R1.2 trillion over the next four years as part of a plan to grow the economy and create jobs.

"We are within reach of our target. These investments will help diversify the economy in sectors like mining, forestry, manufacturing, telecommunications, transport, energy, water, agro-processing, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, infrastructure, and financial services," he said at the time.

African News Agency (ANA)