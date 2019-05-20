North West premier Job Mokgoro. File picture: ANA

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) on Monday announced its decision to retain Job Mokgoro as North West premier. Following the general elections, the party had last week announced seven premier candidates for the provinces it will continue to govern, holding back on a decision on the North West where Mokgoro had been parachuted in in mid-2018 to replace Supra Mahumapelo who resigned after weeks of violent community protests over alleged corruption and a lack of service delivery.

The ANC's National Executive Committee met in Cape Town and made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule, in announcing the decision, said: "We looked at the different proposals. There were people to be considered but those people were not on the list of the ANC and we therefore agreed that comrade Job Mokgoro should remain Premier of the North West so that we stabilise that province and at the right time, I think, we will then interact on that matter."

African News Agency (ANA)