Another man arrested for stock theft in North West

Rustenburg - A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing goats in Morokweng, outside Ganyesa, North West police said on Thursday. "It is alleged that police in Morokweng received information about goats that were hidden in a certain house in Lokalaneng Section in Morokweng. The information was operationalised and the swift reaction by Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Detectives and members from Vryburg Stock Theft and the Endangered Species Unit pounced on the suspect,“ spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

He said that out of 18 goats that were reported stolen at Caffhill Farm, near Morokweng, on Friday, 13 were recovered and would be handed back to the lawful owner. The man was expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on Friday, facing a charge of stock theft. The incident coincided with a stock theft awareness campaign in Ganyesa to deal with the rising number of incidents, which is a nationwide concern.

Last week, two men aged 34 and 37 were arrested at the Madutle border line in possession of 11 sheep and nine goats, suspected to have been stolen. The two were expected to appear for the second time in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court, near Zeerust, on December 7. A 45-year-old woman and her 18-year-old son were also arrested last week in Rustenburg for alleged stock theft after 21 suspected stolen cattle were found in their possession in Lefaragatlha.