RUSTENBURG - Another mobile classroom was set alight at Rekgonne Secondary School in Blydeville near Lichtenburg, the North West education department said on Thursday. The mobile classroom used as an administration block was torched in the early hours of Monday.

"At the moment the cause of fire is still unknown. Materials that were lost in the fire include stationery, textbooks, teacher’s files, preparation books, school stamp, 2020 school applications, learners’ tasks, sports attire and cleaning materials," the department's spokesman Elias Malindi said.

The incident follows another mobile classroom being burnt down by unknown people at the same school on July 22.

Rekgonne started operating in January 2017 with 141 grade 8 learners and four mobile classrooms, one of which was used as a staffroom and storeroom. Extra mobile classrooms were delivered when Grade 9 was added in 2018.

Another mobile classroom was set alight at Rekgonne Secondary School in Blydeville near Lichtenburg, the North West education department said. Photo: Supplied.

North West MEC for education Mmapahefo Matsemela appealed to community members to expose those responsible for the fire.

"I am extremely disappointed by the horrible and barbaric incident of burning mobile classrooms in the area of Blydeville. This act of burning and destroying school property is literally taking our province behind in terms of addressing infrastructure challenges at our schools," she said, adding that the mobile classrooms were a temporary measure as there were plans to build a new school in the area.

The school's governing body has called an urgent parents meeting for Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)